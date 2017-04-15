ONE HUNDRED

CCA’s Bormann hits milestone in 6-1 win over Vinton-Shellsburg

TIFFIN– It came as a shock. Hannah Bormann, who scored her 100th varsity career soccer goal Tuesday, April 4, at home against Vinton-Shellsburg, had no idea she was about to reach a benchmark.

“After my third (goal), Georgie (Schuerer) said, ‘One more!’ And I said, ‘What?’”

Bormann scored four goals in the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Clippers’ 6-1 season-opening win. She first struck in the 10th minute for a 1-0 lead and hammered the goal again 12 minutes later. Emilie Harder, a senior, knocked the ball in, after Bormann fired it into the box from the side, 25 minutes into the match to make it 3-0. It was Harder’s first goal in varsity play.

The Vikettes’ keeper however, blamed Bormann and lambasted her teammates to contain her.

“She’s scored all three goals!” the keeper cried out.

Bormann further upset the keeper with her actual third goal in the 31st minute.

Vinton-Shellsburg found the back of the net in the 32nd minute making it 4-1. However, Morgan “Mo” Carew banged in a goal in the 37th minute for a 5-1 lead at halftime.

Bormann’s historic score came just four minutes into the second half. As she sprinted back toward midfield amid congratulations from teammates and applause from the crowd, the Vikettes’ keeper collapsed in despair, her hands clasped.

The Vikettes threatened throughout the remainder of the match but were kept at bay by the Creek Girls’ defense and veteran keeper Sarah Johnson, a senior.

“They (Vinton-Shellsburg) kept pushing the whole time,” Clippers’ head coach Matt Harding said, adding things were, “pretty adventurous for Sarah (Johnson).” Harding said he hoped future outings would be less exciting for Johnson, but noted several of the Creek Girls are in new roles this season. “We’re learning how to play together,” he added.

“It was good to see Emilie (Harder) and Mo (Carew) get goals. We’ve got many players capable of finding the back of the net,” Harding said.

Harding said Bormann’s accomplishment had him choked up a bit on the sideline. “She’s been a consistent producer for us since she was a freshman,” he said. And, she’s not selfish about scoring, he added. “There were several times I thought she could’ve scored, but she passed the ball off.”

Bormann took her accomplishment in stride.

“It’s cool, but winning state will be much more rewarding.”

Bormann was named to the 2016 Iowa Girls Coaches Association SE Iowa All-District 1st Team and has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Drake University, in Des Moines, where she’ll pursue a degree in education. Her immediate goal, however, is simple: “Win conference and then state.”

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union ranked the Creek Girls at ninth in Class 2A in its first weekly rankings of the 2017 season, released on Wednesday, April 5.

The Clippers travel to South Tama High School on Thursday, April 13, for a 4:30 p.m. match against the Trojans and are home on Tuesday, April 18, to take on the Bobcats of Benton Community at 5:30 p.m.