Season ends in shutout stunner for Clipper girls

Grinnell sinks CCA, 2-0, in regional semifinal

North Liberty Leader

TIFFIN– The season ended in a shocking fashion Tuesday, May 30, for the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls soccer team, The Tigers from Grinnell-Newburg won the Class 2A regional semifinal match with a 2-0 shutout.

The Tigers struck first, 10 minutes into the match, and scored their second goal with 7:53 left in the first half. The Clippers’ best chance for a goal came in the second half with a penalty kick after Grinnell’s keeper tackled Hannah Bormann in the box. Unfortunately her shot was deflected.

The loss was the Clippers’ fourth on the season and only the third shutout. The Creek Girls finished 2017 with a 14-4 record overall and a 6-1 record in the WaMaC West, good for second in the division behind 7-0 Center Point-Urbana.

The match was the final performance for seniors Sarah Johnson, Morgan Carew, Bormann, Holli Duke, Be DeShaw, Camryn Cory, Clare Austin, Kaitlin Riggle and Emilie Harder.