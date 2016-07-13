Women of Troy whack the Warriors

IC West beats CR Washington 11-1 in regional semifinal

IOWA CITY– The West High Women of Troy defeated Cedar Rapids Washington 11-1 in a five-inning Class 5A Region 5 semifinal game Saturday, July 9, on the West High diamond.

The win advanced West to a Tuesday, July 12, regional final game against Davenport West in Iowa City with the winner heading for the 2016 state softball championships in Fort Dodge.

The Warriors’ only run came in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. The Women of Troy answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second as Taleah Smith knocked an RBI single to score Edie Schwickerath to tie and Jessie Harder put up an RBI double to bring Darby Donovan home for the lead. West High owned the game from that point on with four runs in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Taylor Libby kicked off West’s barrage in the third with a single and was replaced by courtesy runner Anna Tafolla. Brylee Klosterman, an eighth grader, smacked a two-run homer to bring Tafolla home and put West up 4-1.

Skylar Ryan followed with a single just before the Warriors changed pitchers. Schwickerath laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Ryan while Donovan drove her the rest of the way home with a single. Smith put up another RBI single to bring Donovan in for a 6-1 advantage.

Schwickerath smacked an RBI single in the top of the fourth to bring Tafolla in for her second run and West High went up 7-1. An RBI single by Adara Opiola brought Smith home in the top of the fifth before Klosterman came close to a second dinger on the night. Instead, Klosterman ended up with a two-run triple scoring Opiola and Tafolla. Klosterman made it home soon after on a single by Ryan for the 11-1 lead.

The West defense foiled the Warriors in the bottom half of the inning and the game ended on the 10-run mercy rule.

Harder pitched all five innings, giving up only one hit and one run (home run) while striking out seven and walking none. The Women of Troy had 17 hits from Ryan (four), Smith (three), Opiola (two), Libby (two), Klosterman (two), Schwickerath (two), Harder and Donovan.

The win improved West to 31-10 overall and ended the Warriors’ season at 14-26.

Davenport West defeated Dubuque Hempstead 6-2 in its Region 5 semifinal at Davenport.

The 2016 State Tournament is set for Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.